Avantor (AVTR) and The Competition Critical Survey

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avantor to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -129.30% -104.05% -16.47%

78.1% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion N/A 29.98 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $182.96 million 15.17

Avantor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avantor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 253 1058 1425 75 2.47

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Avantor beats its rivals on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

