Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 197.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

