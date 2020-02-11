Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXTA. ValuEngine lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.56.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 77,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.