Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.23

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 33890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

The company has a market cap of $869.86 million, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

