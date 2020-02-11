Balfour Beatty’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 278.40 ($3.66) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.58. Balfour Beatty has a twelve month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73.

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn purchased 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,821.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

