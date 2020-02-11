Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,767,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

