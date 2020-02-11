Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.