Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC started coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. Baozun has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 458,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,643 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,384,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

