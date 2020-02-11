Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 252 ($3.31) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215 ($2.83).

BARC opened at GBX 179.04 ($2.36) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.93. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

