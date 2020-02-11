Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 299,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Basf has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

