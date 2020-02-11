Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $419.40 million and $121.18 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,847,364 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Zebpay, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, CPDAX, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Liqui, LATOKEN, DDEX, WazirX, Koinex, Binance, Huobi, Poloniex, ABCC, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, GOPAX, IDCM, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

