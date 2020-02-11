Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of -56.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

