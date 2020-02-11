BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $491,158.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 58.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 55.8% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $491,158.00 and $1.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.