Beazer Homes USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,505 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,993% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

NYSE BZH opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BZH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 109,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

