Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Receives €104.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.39 ($121.38).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEI. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Beiersdorf stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Friday, reaching €104.80 ($121.86). 221,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.48.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

