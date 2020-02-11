Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Tops $61.96 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market capitalization of $61.96 million and $486,486.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

