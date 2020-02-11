Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

