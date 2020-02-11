BidaskClub Lowers Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Dmc Global stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. 107,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,855. The firm has a market cap of $583.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 51.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at $139,000.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

