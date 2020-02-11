Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Big Lots’ shares have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. We note that the company is gaining from its transformation efforts, including Operation North Star strategy. This focuses on Store of the Future, New Stores, Rewards program and e-commerce. Management’s statement regarding the beginning of fourth quarter on a solid note backed by Thanksgiving and Black Friday is further boosting investors’ faith. It expects positive comps for the quarter. Moreover, it posted better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2019. However, elevated markdowns and promotional selling is hurting Big Lots’ margins. Also, the company is grappling with high S&A expenses. We note that it expects gross margin to remain strained in the fourth quarter, wherein earnings are also expected to drop year over year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

BIG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. 339,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Big Lots by 39.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Big Lots by 59.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Big Lots by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

