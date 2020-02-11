Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BILI. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura raised their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,337,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

