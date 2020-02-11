Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.32 and its 200-day moving average is $350.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $391.22. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

