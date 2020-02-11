Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Bioanalytical Systems stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,200. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.79. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bioanalytical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bioanalytical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.