Biogen’s (BIIB) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

BIIB stock opened at $338.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

