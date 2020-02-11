Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

