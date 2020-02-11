Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
Birks Group Company Profile
