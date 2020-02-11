Bismuth Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $5,442.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000587 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 209.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

