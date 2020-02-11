Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $642,230.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $642,230.00 and approximately $1,839.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00717408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00134797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00124112 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Nanex, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.