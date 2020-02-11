Bitradio (BRO) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Bitradio has a market cap of $130,317.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,377,027 coins and its circulating supply is 8,377,023 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

