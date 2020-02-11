BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0387 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $19,871.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026318 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,768,505 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

