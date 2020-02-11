Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Blackline reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackline.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85. Blackline has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

