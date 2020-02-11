Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

BKCC stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,118.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.