Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 1,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

