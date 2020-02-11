BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,542. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

