Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

