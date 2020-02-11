Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 3,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,785. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

