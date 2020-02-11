Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 65,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,874. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

