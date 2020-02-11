Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $14.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

