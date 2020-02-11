BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 2nd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MVF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,433. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

