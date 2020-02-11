BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MYJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,296. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

