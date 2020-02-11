BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of BST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 1,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,170. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

