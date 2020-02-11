BMO Capital Markets Increases Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $60.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,303,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,801,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

