BMO Capital Markets Lowers Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$62.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIC. TD Securities raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genworth MI Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.33.

MIC stock opened at C$58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. Genworth MI Canada has a 1 year low of C$39.44 and a 1 year high of C$61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

