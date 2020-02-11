Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BNE traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.25. 43,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,285. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.79.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

