BonusCloud Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $207.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.54 or 0.05823214 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00054545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003581 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,972,439,477 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

