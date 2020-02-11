BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Zacks Investment Research raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $87.08.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

