BOScoin (BOS) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.01 million and $5.29 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046108 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,226,885,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,064,653 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

