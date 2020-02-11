Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of BHF traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,603. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

