Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,305. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

