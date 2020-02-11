Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.95.

NYSE EAT opened at $42.79 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

