BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $3.06. BroadVision shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 4,347 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

In other BroadVision news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc purchased 144,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $415,257.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 165,314 shares of company stock worth $466,440. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BroadVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVSN)

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

