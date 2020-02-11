Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the January 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadwind Energy Company Profile
Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.
