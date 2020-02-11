Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the January 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 18,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

